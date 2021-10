The author of the “Letter to the Editor: Past actions by Zieve indicate he is not qualified for City Council (https://bit.ly/3ibK8cF) ” is misinformed. There is a second candidate running for mayor, former mayor Joe Marine. Joe has a long list of accomplishments and takes City issues to the residents to hear their opinion. The candidate running for City Council, Peter Zieve, is a supporter for safe neighborhoods, not wanting to defund our police as his opponent is – his opponent Louis Harris who was appointed, not voted in. Zieve has gatherings at his home with people with all cultural backgrounds. Vote Joe Marine and Peter Zieve.

