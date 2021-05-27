Construction for new Kalamazoo County Courthouse underway

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County has broken ground on its new modernized Courthouse, which should be completed in the spring of 2023. The $97-million dollar project will be located next to the County’s Administration Building on Kalamazoo Avenue, across the street from the Park Trade Center. Given the poor conditions of their current facilities Chief Judge Alexander Lipsey says the new structure will be a “Godsend”.