David Schwimmer's Awkward Brad Pitt Mention During The Friends Reunion Is Raising Eyebrows

After months of anticipation, the "Friends" reunion special aired on HBO Max on May 27. For a decade the "Friends" cast brought viewers into their lives and captured their hearts. Watching the actors reconnect, it's hard not to be transported back to the '00s. And the reunion wasn't without its revelations. While remembering guest stars of episodes gone by, one cast member made a risky comment. David Schwimmer's awkward Brad Pitt mention during "Friends: The Reunion" is raising eyebrows. Jennifer Aniston's relationship with the Hollywood A-lister is as famous as Ross and Rachel's.