Petaluma, CA

As coronavirus pandemic recedes, Petaluma's summer festival lineup takes shape

Petaluma 360
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Petaluma Music Festival is returning this summer, live and in-person. The Rivertown Revival is not. Reportedly waiting until 2022 to invite its fans back to the McNear Peninsula, the eccentric annual Revival is joined in postponement by Penngrove’s 4th of July Parade and Duncans Mills’ Civil War Days, and the Sonoma-Marin Fair, all three taking a rain check for the second year in a row.

Petaluma, CA Petaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Sonoma County, CA sonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
California State wineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sonoma County, CA Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Sonoma County, CA Press Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Cloverdale, CA sonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Sonoma County, CA kenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Healdsburg, CA Press Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Petaluma, CA marinmommies.com

Pop-Up Carnival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma

This weekend only, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma presents a pop-up carnival from Butler Amusements! Head to the fairgrounds for carnival fun on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. Also taking place this weekend is the fair's Drive-Thru Fair Food event, where you can get all your fair food favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade, and more!
California State KQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Petaluma, CA Petaluma 360

Why residents will soon be asked to compost their food waste

Ask the PAC: Why residents will be asked to compost their food waste. This year has apparently stirred enough memories of 2020 that residents are already trying to turn the calendar with questions about 2022. This week’s question is about trash, specifically how Petalumans will be impacted by a state...
Windsor, CA sonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
California State Fresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Kenwood, CA Press Democrat

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma County, CA Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County tourism took $1 billion hit last year; summer prospects bright

As the start of the traditional summer tourist season nears with Memorial Day weekend, the local hospitality sector has high hopes for the second half of the year. As the coronavirus pandemic fades and people are making travel plans, hoteliers and restaurant owners are eager to look forward and put last year’s struggles and financial losses behind them.
Glen Ellen, CA kenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.