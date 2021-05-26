Xenon MRI Showed Alveolar Capillary Diffusion Limitation in COVID-19 Long-haulers
May 26, 2021 — There are increasing reports of persistent symptoms after a patient recovers from COVID-19, now called long-COVID, lasting for months in some patients. Two of the most common symptoms in patients with long-COVID are fatigue and breathlessness, commonly with no identifiable cause on imaging, lung function or blood tests. In a new study published in Radiology, researchers using a special type of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) found impaired lung function in patients who had normal chest computed tomography (CT) scans and clinical measurements (D-dimer, hemoglobin and lung function tests) within normal range.[1]www.itnonline.com