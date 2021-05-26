Xenon MRI Showed Alveolar Capillary Diffusion Limitation in COVID-19 Long-haulers

QUESTION: "What are the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19?" - Megan Kayser King. ANSWER: "Everyone agrees. The CDC, the WHO have agreed that there is something going on, some sort of long COVID syndrome, but the symptoms are subjective and kind of vague including fatigue, mental clouding. Some people have exercise intolerance and the symptoms are similar in children and also sort of difficult to exactly define. We have definitely seen it. We've seen it in our office. You know, kids who just aren't quite back to where they were. And I think that is something that as a parent honestly scares me a little bit.