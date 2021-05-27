Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Queen, AR

OBITUARY: Mrs. Sharon Gale Williams Pigeon

dequeenbee.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Sharon Gale Williams Pigeon, age 64, a resident of De Queen, Arkansas, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt Pleasant, Texas. She was born March 25, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family especially her grandkids. Mrs. Pigeon taught school in the De Queen School system for 30 years and was principal of De Queen Primary. She loved her school family and was a member of First Christian Church.

www.dequeenbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mount Pleasant, AR
City
De Queen, AR
State
Arkansas State
De Queen, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dorothy Gale#Funeral Services#Brent Grimes#De Queen Primary#First Christian Church#First Assembly Of God#Wilkerson Funeral Home#Brent Young Of De Queen#De Queen School#Mrs Pigeon#Obituary#Husband#Chapel Hill Cemetery#Daughters#Burial#Kankakee#Lubbock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.