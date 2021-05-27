OBITUARY: Mrs. Sharon Gale Williams Pigeon
Mrs. Sharon Gale Williams Pigeon, age 64, a resident of De Queen, Arkansas, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt Pleasant, Texas. She was born March 25, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family especially her grandkids. Mrs. Pigeon taught school in the De Queen School system for 30 years and was principal of De Queen Primary. She loved her school family and was a member of First Christian Church.