50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

"Join Jonna and Gorilla on their quest!" Viva Pictures has released a new US trailer for a Swedish animated movie called Ape Star, or The Ape Star, which also opens in theaters in Sweden this month. Telling the story of a young orphan girl who meets the perfect parent – that just so happens to be a gorilla. Jonna has lived at the orphanage all her life. One day a Gorilla comes and adopts her. It takes some time for Jonna to get used to her new mother, but just as everything starts becoming good, the local authorities threaten their existence. Featuring the voices of Rebecca Gerstmann as Jonna, Pernilla August as Gorillan, Melinda Kinnaman as Gerd, Stellan Skarsgård as Tord, with Jack Bergenholz and Gunnar Bolin. Playing at this year's Annecy Film Festival before opening. This looks like it has lovely animation and a heartfelt story.