Music Reviews: Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s ‘Déjà Vu’ (Deluxe Edition), Plus Rob Lutes, Greta Gaines, and Rod Picott
Crosby, Stills, and Nash's self-titled 1969 debut album introduced one of rock's first and most celebrated supergroups, a trio whose credits included the Byrds (David Crosby), Buffalo Springfield (Stephen Stills), and England's Hollies (Graham Nash). Each member brought distinctive talents to the mix, resulting in an album loaded with such instant classics as "Marrakesh Express," "Wooden Ships," "49 Bye-Blues," and "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," the latter about Stills's ex-girlfriend, folksinger Judy Collins.