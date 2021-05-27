Music Reviews: Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s ‘Déjà Vu’ (Deluxe Edition), Plus Rob Lutes, Greta Gaines, and Rod Picott

Rod Picott’s new readings of all his co-writes with Slaid Cleaves add up to an instant classic collector’s item (and it sounds damn good too). Over the course of around a dozen albums, Rod Picott, a former drywall sheet hanger (plasterboard to us in the UK) has built up his reputation as an excellent singer/songwriter. While characterised by many as a “blue-collar” songwriter, able to transform the daily grit and strife of the working man into lyrical and quite magnificent songs, this does the man a disservice. Casting around to try to describe him, this quote from veteran country music writer, Alan Cackett, came up and it does a far better job of doing so than this writer could ever come up with… “Rod Picott has a gift for writing songs about the everyday experience of being human and all the flaws, hardships, failures, and heartache that come with it.”