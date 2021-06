McLaren CEO Zak Brown is getting back behind the wheel to compete in the GT4 European Series in mid-June. Brown will be piloting a McLaren 570S for United Autosports – a team which he co-founded and co-owns – around Zandvoort between 18-20 June, which coincides with the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard on the same weekend and is likely to mean Brown will not be attending the race.