Summer Entertainment and July 4 Celebration Back in Thompson

As small towns all across the area are getting back to some normal activities, the Thompson Memorial Day commemoration, summer entertainment and Fourth of July schedules are building, too. May 31, residents will gather at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery to honor and mourn the loss of those who fought for America’s freedom. In the past, the second Tuesday of each of the summer months of June, July and August was devoted to music on Thompson Square. Last year, despite an overwhelming number of generous donations, all the entertainment activities had to be put on hold due to COVID-19....