Silver Spurs Summer Rodeo

The annual rodeo was put on Friday June 11, and Saturday June 12th. It was put on by Wyoming Rodeo Association. The flag was flying by in the start while the girl circled the arena for the beginning of the rodeo. They started out with steer wrestling . This event is when the rider jump on the steer and take it to the ground. Through the weekend, there was only five contestants for this weekend. The breakaway is the next event with seventeen for the weekend, the girls were pushing the time for the night. Tie down roping is an event where the rider makes sure the calf don't get away. Which the calves were fast this weekend. There was three bareback riders but the horses gave the riders a run for the points. The saddle broncs were great with strong kicks and height in the air. One of our own cowboys won third place in this event. Great job, Beau Scarborough! There are lots of team ropers at this rodeo but they are quick and determined to stretch the steer. As the night goes on the ladies were fast to run the barrels, through the dust of the arena. At the end of the night the bulls tested everyone. One bull decided to turn around in the chute. The bulls won this weekend. Results, animals won fifty percent and contestants won the other fifty percent.