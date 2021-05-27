Cancel
Silver Spurs Summer Rodeo

By editor@osceolanewsgazette.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Silver Spurs summer rodeo kicks off next Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 nights at 7:30pm. Both performances will include seven traditional rodeo events: bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping. A first-ever women’s calf roping event will also be featured along with children’s events.

