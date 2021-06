38-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 33-year-old Daniel Moffett of Vincennes was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set.