The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has released chilling bodycam footage from the police response to the mass shooting at a light-rail yard in San Jose in northern California. The gunman, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, worked at the railyard and killed nine of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself. A team of Sheriff’s deputies and San Jose police officers arrived at the building minutes after the first reports of a shooting. Shots were still being fired at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard when law enforcement arrived. The body camera footage shows the team of...