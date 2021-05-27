Cancel
Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event

The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miranda Lambert brought her husband Brendan McLoughlin onstage for the sweetest duet. Earlier this week, the “Bluebird” songstress invited her sweetheart to be by her side in celebrating the grand opening of her brand-new bar, Casa Rosa Nashville. At the Tuesday evening (May 25) event, Lambert and McLoughlin took the stage together for an adorable round of karaoke, the lovebirds charmed the crowd with a smitten rendition of a Grease classic: “Summer Nights.”

