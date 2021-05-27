Austrian Bunny Hill Has Some Next Level Teaching Devices

There are certain accessories designed for fashion: bucket hats, fancy cufflinks and puka shell necklaces. They tie your whole outfit together, make a statement and express your unique sense of style. But in terms of actual function? They don’t serve a totally obvious utilitarian purpose. Certain accessories, on the other hand, are for function: sunglasses for men, leather belts, shiny watches and men’s briefcases are all items you add to your wardrobe to fulfill a need. Many of them look good and have a fashion component, but the purpose of them is to block out something, store something, display or hold something up. A well-rounded wardrobe incorporates many pieces from either camp. However, there is one accessory that has a foot in both and should be donning your person from time to time: the stylish headband.