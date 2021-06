It’s one of those things you don’t notice until it’s gone, or at least we at YEDM didn’t. Recently relegated to obscure soundsystem releases, re-absorbed into dubstep or punctuated by whatever the likes of Ivy Lab, Alix Perez and Tsuruda are doing, there has, in fact, been a steady if underhyped stream of halftime bangers making their way around the waves. Luckily ‘underhyped’ is never ok for the madmen at Korsakov Music, so they decided to put together a new compilation of nothing but ultra-hyped halftime bangers. Get ready for Halftimed.