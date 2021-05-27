2 Whales Killed By Visiting Naval Destroyer

A vehicle that can travel under the sea and in the air may seem like a fantasy, but the Navy says it is possible and relevant for special operations. A U.S. Navy research document from 2010 outlines the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock Division's efforts to create a working design of a manned vehicle capable of both airborne flight and submerged travel. The craft was intended to provide stealthy transport for Special Forces units into and out of operating areas. This wasn't the first study of its kind to propose such a "transmedium" vehicle, defined as one capable of operating in multiple domains, such as in the air and underwater, but building such a craft has proven itself time and time again to be difficult, to say the least. It's not clear how far the Navy's efforts went, but the document's conclusions are significant in that they show that over a decade ago, Naval researchers concluded that a "working design is feasible within the current state of the art."