2 Whales Killed By Visiting Naval Destroyer

The Republican agenda seems to be to destroy the country to save it from …what, exactly?. In early 1968, the Vietnam War, which had supposedly been going well for years (according to happytalk media reports) suddenly and unequivocally went pear-shaped. Viet Cong forces attacked and captured several government buildings and assassinated 43 officials in the city of Bến Tre as part of the Tet Offensive, a major escalation that Hanoi hoped would inspire a popular uprising. Ten days later, U.S. forces recaptured the city, but at great cost, with hundreds dead, thousands of homes destroyed and tens of thousands made homeless. Peter Arnett of the Associated Press quoted a U.S. Army officer as saying that “we had to destroy the town to save it,” a soundbite that went viral (for its time) and contributed to the public’s growing disgust with the war effort.