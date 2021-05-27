Cancel
2 Whales Killed By Visiting Naval Destroyer

By Eliza Erskine
One Green Planet
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo whales were found lodged in a naval destroyer in California, CNN reported. The naval destroyer was visiting from Australia. While it’s rare to have ships strike whales, it shows the amount of traffic that happens along the busy Pacific Coast. “The Navy takes marine mammal safety seriously and is...

www.onegreenplanet.org
#Humpback Whales#Blue Whales#Us Navy#Beluga Whales#Naval Ships#Killer Whales#Cnn#Us Navies#Noaa#Us Navy#Recipe#Australian Navy#Vegan Food#Tell Congress#Whale Strikes#Beached Whales#Fin Whales#Marine Mammal Safety#Military Sonar Exercise#Coastal Waters
