La Vista, NE

Search continues Thursday for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 18 days ago
The close-knit community of La Vista gathered to show support Wednesday night for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen and his safe return. He's been missing for more than a week.

Larsen disappeared on May 17th.

He's 5'8" and weighs 125 pounds. He also has autism.

Police said La Vista Keno captured an image last Monday of what is believed to be Larsen.

We went to the area of 84th and Harrison and spoke to surrounding businesses about their surveillance footage.

Some businesses do have cameras while others don't.

Those businesses that do have cameras, CVS and Access Banks, looked through footage and handed it over to police, but did not see Larsen.

Divine Truth Christian Book Store, which does not have cameras, and CVS, both allowed authorities to search their place of business.

Police continue to ask any businesses and residents, particularly along Harrison between 72nd and 96th to check security camera footage and notify police if you see any sign of Larsen.

KMTV 3 News Now

