newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 announced

By Greg Ellwood
entertainment-focus.com
 3 days ago

Sony are set to impress again in June with another brilliant selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers. In May our pick of the bunch was Battlefield V for PS4. PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can...

entertainment-focus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus#Bloodborne#World Titles#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus#Battlefield V#Zombie Army#Ps4 Games#1st June#Fallout 4#July#Oddworld#Virtua Fighter#Free Copies#Persona 5#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Summer Game Fest Confirms New Showcase in June, Just Before E3

The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley has announced plans for Summer Game Fest 2021. Summer Game Fest is slated to start with a “Kick Off Live” show featuring world premieres on June 10th, which is just two days before E3. The first Summer Games Fest, which kicked off last year, took place between May and August. This time, however, the event has been “condensed” due to fan feedback, Keighley told VGChronicle.
Video GamesTwinfinite

June 2021 PS Plus Free Games Predictions

Following the release of the PS5, Sony has changed up how it dishes out its PS Plus free games each month. Rather than having an assortment of PS4 titles, we tend to get one big new PS5 game and a couple of smaller PS4 titles. For June 2021, we suspect that the big PS5 game could be the release of Elder Scrolls Online on Sony’s latest console.
MLBTVOvermind

What Could PlayStation Studios’ Steam Page Mean for PlayStation Games on PC?

PlayStation Studios has recently released(?) their own Steam creator page (do you release a creator page? I don’t know, but they have [insert correct verb here] their own Steam creator page) which has led many to believe that Sony is diving headfirst into delivering the PlayStation experience onto PC more and more. If this is the case, then that could be a huge development in the console war between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. So, if PlayStation is, in fact, leaning towards bringing more first-person PlayStation titles to PC, what could that mean for the future of PlayStation? Would it make consoles like the PS5 obsolete? Would Sony lean more towards software development in the future? Let’s talk about it, shall we?
Video GamesGamespot

Spiritfarer Gets Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch, PS4

Spiritfarer was quietly one of the best games released last year, combining chill management sim gameplay with fun platforming and a gorgeous, colorful art style. In a year filled with heavy hitters like Demon's Souls, The Last of Us Part II, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer still made it into our Top 10 Best Games of 2020 list, and whether you're already a fan or been meaning to play it, you can now own a physical copy of Thunder Lotus Games' delightful hit. The developer has partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games to release Spiritfarer physical editions for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with preorders available globally today. Though Spiritfarer also released on Xbox, there's no word of a physical edition for that platform at this time.
Video Gamesglitched.online

Starfield Reportedly Not Releasing on PlayStation Platforms

Bethesda’s upcoming first-person sci-fi RPG will not be releasing on PS4 and PS5 according to a new report. GamesBeat claims that its source, who is familiar with the development and release plans for Starfield, says the game is an Xbox and PC exclusive. This report backs up some previous information...
Video Gamespsu.com

Summer Games Fest To Kick Off With Showcase On June 10, PlayStation And Other Partners Appearing Over The Summer

Geoff Keighley has gone ahead and revealed the first details about the Summer Games Fest 2021, which includes partnering with a number of companies, alongside PlayStation. The June 10 showcase will be around 2 hours and feature at least 12 world premieres. Weezer will also be performing at the show. PlayStation is one of the partners for the entire Summer event, so while they might not show up at this showcase they will have something to present this Summer.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Xbox exclusive The Falconeer listed for PS5 and PS4 release in Japan

It looks like The Falconeer is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer, as Japanese retailers have listed The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for Sony’s consoles with a release date on 5th August. This isn’t an isolated retailer jumping the gun, as Amazon Japan, Rakuten and Yodobashi all corroborate...
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Utube Vervanteld Xbox Series X on Nintendo DS

The Xbox Series X also runs on the Nintendo DS. The Xbox Series X looks great on a large 4K screen, but also runs on a very small display – YouTube has now been proven with the Nintendo DS. The next gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony are actually designed...
Video GamesComing Soon!

Starfield Will Be Exclusive to Xbox and PC, No PS5 Version

Starfield news is starting to come out as the highly anticipated Bethesda title is said to be exclusive to Xbox and PC. “Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC,” said Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb. “Period. This is me confirming that.” Previously, no consoles were announced, although some fans were still holding out hope that it would come to PlayStation consoles.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Rust Finally Launches on Xbox and PlayStation, New Console Trailer Drops

Rust is finally available on consoles as of today. One of the influential early games in the survival-crafting genre, Rust spent over five years in Steam Early Access before finally launching on PC in 2018. And it seemed the PC was where the game would stay, until earlier this year, when it was announced it was coming to consoles courtesy of British port experts Double Eleven. You can check out a new trailer for Rust Console Edition, below.
Video Gamespsu.com

BAFTA-Nominated “The Falconeer” Confirmed For PS5 And PS4 Release This August

Thomas Sala and Wired Productions‘ BAFTA-nominated action game “The Falconeer” has been confirmed for a PS5 and PS4 release on August 5, 2021. The game will release as a part of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which includes all the content and updates released for the game so far, as well as the new content pack, Edge of the World. Edge of the World features new side quests, map locations, its own story, and a number of new items.