PlayStation Plus Free Games June 2021

In an interesting development, it's possible that one of the spookiest games for the Xbox Series X is on its way to the PlayStation 5. The Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 launched within the same window of time in the holiday season of 2020, and their progression since then serves to show the two companies' diverging approaches. On the Xbox Series X, players have access to an enormous number of games thanks to backwards compatibility with the previous generations and the expansive range of Xbox Game Pass. Alternatively, the PlayStation 5 allows its users to play "99%" of its catalogue of older games, but the allure lies in those swishy exclusives. Actually, considering that Sony sang the praises of the console's unique hardware, there aren't a lot of them out there right now. Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Returnal by my count.