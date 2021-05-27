Could We BE Any More Excited For The Friends Reunion?!

One thing that’s obvious about the Friends reunion is that everyone’s aged quite a bit since no matter how good they’re looking, it’s pretty easy to tell that time hasn’t been entirely kind to them. But the next to notice, and wonder about, is why James Corden is hosting the reunion when it would have been far better to have one of the MANY guest stars that have been on the show do the honors. There are plenty of things that are going to be said and have already been said by those that are interested or even simply know about the Friends reunion taking place on HBO Max, and from the most positive and uplifting comments to the types of comments that stem from those that are somehow bitter and cynical by nature, it’s easy to realize that this show inspired and possibly irritated a lot of folks over the years that it was on the air. The reunion was actually opposed by one of the co-creators to start with until she learned that it wasn’t bound to be an actual revival of the show, which would be silly, but was going to be the cast sitting around and reading lines from various episodes and reminiscing about the show. There’s been a great deal of hype at this point about the show and to be fairly honest it’s become something that might actually be disappointing when all is said and done, but there are many that are still waiting anxiously for it air since it’s been talked about for far too long. From a certain standpoint, it’s easy to see why some people are excited and why some are thinking along the lines of ‘let’s get this over and done with’. The former is pretty simple since a lot of people have loved the show for quite a while. The latter, well, it’s mostly because the former don’t often shut up about something like this when it appears that someone might actually do something that leads to a long-awaited reunion. But to be fair, they’re all easy to ignore if one can focus on other things. To each their own and all that.