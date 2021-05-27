Cancel
Armoury in Lights expanding, adding Halloween show

By Tom Morrison
strathroyagedispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter projecting holiday-themed images onto the Armoury building in Chatham in December for the last two years, the people behind the annual event plan to expand this year – and add on another event for Halloween. The Armoury in Lights will run Oct. 14-30 and Dec. 5-12 with three shows...

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
