Armoury in Lights expanding, adding Halloween show

For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted many with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to people’s lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert! This all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. These acclaimed performers sing favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. Fans are invited to become part of this world…dress up in their best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert.