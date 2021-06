The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Cornwall today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and beyond. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of U.S.-ROK cooperation to promoting our shared values and addressing the challenges of today and the future. They stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address issues critical to regional stability, including the return to the path to democracy for the people of Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed commitment to close cooperation between and among the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan on a broad range of issues, including working towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.