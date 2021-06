Unfairly or not, Andy Dalton’s career has left a 10-year trail of jokes and criticisms of him as an NFL starting quarterback. Maybe it was his association with the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe it was his 0-4 playoff record over the first four seasons of his career. Maybe it’s as simple as fans using a person’s hair color as a launching pad towards a comment. But in any case, I think Dalton has been labeled as a “bad” quarterback who would only serve as a team’s starter if that team was making a joke.