Facebook Dark Mode just vanished, but Facebook says it's back again

By Philip Michaels
Tom's Guide
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor a while yesterday (May 26), some Facebook users could see the light. And they were none too pleased about it. A significant number of users are taking to social media Wednesday to report that they no longer have access to the Dark Mode feature in Facebook. That's the view that swaps in a dark background in lieu of a white interface, which some people find easier to read. Dark Mode can also consume less battery life.

