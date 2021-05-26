PS Plus subscribers will receive the operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5, and Star Wars: Squadrons in June 2021.

PS Plus games lineup for the month of June 2021 has leaked revealing the three different games that will be available to all the PS+ subscribers. Last month, Areajugones had leaked the PS Plus games lineup before it was revealed and the same appears to be the case this month. The website listed the games that will be available for free as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription and since they had nailed the list last time, it can be possible that this list is correct as well.