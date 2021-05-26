PS Plus subscribers will receive the operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5, and Star Wars: Squadrons in June 2021.
The text below has been published in the Brazilian PlayStation Blog. a Spread the news Earlier this week it was true. Futuristic co-op espionage, martial arts remodeled chaos and violent combat in a distant galaxy awaits you in June, thanks to PlayStation Plus game programming. New Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown debuts on PlayStation, while Star Wars Squadrons gives you the opportunity to pilot famous ships like the X-wing and TIE fighter.www.lodivalleynews.com