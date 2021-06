Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is PlayStation 5’s next big release and will be coming out on June 11th. The trophy list has already been leaked out and if you are used to getting Platinum trophies in the previous titles, then it’s safe to assume it will be just as easy to obtain a Platinum in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. The majority of the trophy list contains the usual bolt collecting, weapon upgrading, hidden collectibles, and so on. Here is the entire trophy list to feast your eyes on – Source.