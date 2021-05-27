Please Enable JavaScript

Cancel
Technology

 18 days ago

thenerdstash.com
News Break
Technology
Technologysucuri.net

Password Attacks 101

According to the 2020 Data Breaches report by Verizon, 25% of all breaches involved the use of stolen credentials. And for small businesses, that number hit 30%. Brute force attacks have a similar share, accounting for 18% of all breaches, and 34% of those for small businesses. Why are password...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

Why “Hackers” and “Hacks” Aren’t Always Bad

Not every “hack” is bad, and not every hacker is a criminal. In fact, many hackers secure websites and companies from malicious actors. Here’s how the terms got started—and how they became misunderstood. The Neutrality of Hacking. When most people think of hackers, they likely think of people attempting to...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Windows Activation or Validation fails with error code 0x8004FE33 or 0x80004005

There have been instances of users reporting an error while trying to validate or activate their Windows 10 OS. The activation procedure may fail and terminate while executing over the Internet, resulting in an error code 0x8004FE33. You can, alternatively, witness an error code 0x80004005. The reason behind these issues is that you may try to connect to the Internet through a proxy server that has Basic authentication enabled in it.
Technologynewsdio.com

How to Hack WiFi Password?

How to hack WiFi password? Isn’t this the question that has dwelled in our minds? If yes, you are at the apt place. techaarvi has brought for you the coolest tips to hack WiFi passwords seamlessly. A knowledge of these techniques will also empower you with ways to strengthen your WiFi network. So come on, it is the time to step into the shoes of a hacker and look at the methods used by him so that we can stay secure and furthermore vigilant.
Technologynetworthynewz.com

Hackers Stole Nearly 26 Million User Login Credentials for Sites Like Amazon, Google, Facebook

Hackers using a custom Trojan-type malware stole nearly 26 million login credentials—emails or usernames and associated passwords—from almost a million websites over a two year period, including from such namesakes as Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter, according to cybersecurity provider NordLocker. The malware infiltrated over 3 million Windows-based computers between 2018...
ComputersUbergizmo

iCloud Mail For The Web Gets A More Modern Makeover

Email services like Gmail and Yahoo are pretty popular and already have their own web interfaces. However, if you do use iCloud Mail and feel that its UI could stand to be improved upon, you’re in luck. This is because according to reports, Apple has started to test out a brand new interface iCloud Mail on the web.
FIFAcyberscoop.com

Hackers reportedly used EA Games' Slack to breach network, access source code

A gamer plays the video game ‘FIFA 19' developed and published by Electronic Arts (EA)(Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images) Hackers who reportedly stole valuable source code from games company Electronic Arts did so by first infiltrating the company’s Slack, a representative for a group claiming credit for the attack told Motherboard.
Softwarethreatpost.com

Unpatched Bugs Found Lurking in Provisioning Platform Used with Cisco UC

A trio of security flaws open the door to remote-code execution and a malware tsunami. The Akkadian Provisioning Manager, which is used as a third-party provisioning tool within Cisco Unified Communications environments, has three high-severity security vulnerabilities that can be chained together to enable remote code execution (RCE) with elevated privileges, researchers said.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Unknown Attacker Chains Chrome and Windows Zero-Days

Security researchers warn of a series of highly targeted attacks designed to compromise victim networks via Google Chrome and Microsoft Windows zero-day exploits. The attackers are thought to have first exploited the now-patched CVE-2021-21224 remote code execution bug in Chrome. “This vulnerability was related to a Type Mismatch bug in...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome boosts APP malware defense w/ cloud scans | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Last year, Google brought the Advanced Protection Program to its browser. APP in Chrome is now letting users send risky files to the cloud for a thorough malware scan. The Advanced Protection Program bundles together Google’s strongest security measures to “secure people at higher risk of targeted online attacks.” This includes activists, journalists, and political campaigns.
Video Gamestribunalcommunity.com

Facebook Just Acquired Fortnite’s Equivalent in the VR Gaming Genre

Facebook acquired another popular virtual reality game developer and announced on Friday that BigBox VR, creator of the battle royale VR game Population: One, will join Oculus Studios. “POP: ONE just entered the virtual reality scene nine months ago and has been rated as one of the best performing games...
Public HealthGizmodo

Bars With Vaccine Requirements Are Being Flooded With Negative Reviews: Report

With the weather heating up, hot vax summer is in full swing. Unfortunately, that also means anti-vaxxers are back on their faux-self-righteous bullshit, and they’ve reportedly been review-bombing bars that attempt to isolate vaccinated customers from unvaccinated ones. That’s according to a weekend report from the MIT Technology Review. The...
Softwareatoallinks.com

How to troubleshoot QuickBooks Error Code 15241?

If you recognize the error code, it becomes easier to spot and control the factors that really caused the bug. Thus, the QuickBooks error code 15241 is mainly related to the payroll-related issues that may be seen at the time of the update. The occurrence of this error can be because of some corrupted Microsoft windows installer, or it may be because of some missing system settings.
Video Gamesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Facebook buys game studio BigBox VR – TechCrunch

The studio’s major title, Population: One, was one of the big post-launch releases for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset and is a pretty direct Fortnite clone, copying a number of key gameplay techniques while adapting them for the movements unique to virtual reality and bringing in their own lore and art style.
ComputersNeowin

WinRAR 6.02

WinRAR is an archiving utility that completely supports RAR and ZIP archives and is able to unpack CAB, ARJ, LZH, TAR, GZ, UUE, BZ2, JAR, ISO, 7Z, Z archives. It consistently makes smaller archives than the competition, saving disk space and transmission costs. WinRAR offers you the benefit of industry strength archive encryption using AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) with a key of 128 bits. It supports files and archives up to 8,589 billion gigabytes in size. It also offers the ability to create self extracting and multi volume archives. With recovery record and recovery volumes, you can reconstruct even physically damaged archives.