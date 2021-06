Sony’s latest system-wide sale brings massive discounts for all PlayStation owners looking for some bargain AAA entertainment, but it’s Plus subscribers who will benefit most this time around. Double Discounts is a recurring promotion held on occasion by the platform holder which knocks up to 30% off the usual asking price for popular first and third-party titles. Among some of the more notable of these is Uncharted 4 and its spinoff The Lost Legacy, as well as Bloodborne and several entries in Capcom’s survival horror Resident Evil franchise.