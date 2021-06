2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.