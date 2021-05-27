Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Car fire at Phoenix apartment complex displaces 3

By Catherine Holland
AZFamily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An early morning fire chased three people from their Phoenix apartment early Thursday morning. It happened near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, right by the Abrazo Central Campus. “Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire that was dangerously close to a single-story apartment complex,”...

www.azfamily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Phoenix Fire Department#Firefighters#Apartment Complex#Dangerously Close#Accident#The Abrazo Central Campus#Crisis Response Unit#Flames#Home#Burnt#Bethany#Investigation#Early Morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Phoenix, AZNews Channel 25

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Phoenix police hoping for leads in 1978 murder case

This article originally appeared May 16, 2016. “I have a very distinct memory of that day,” Chad Burgette said. “It’s as clear as if it was yesterday.”. When he was 11, he returned to his family’s apartment and opened the door to a horrific scene: His 16-year-old sister, Robbin, murdered.
Arizona StatePosted by
WRAL News

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Phoenix, AZkiss951.com

22 People Rescued After Roller Coaster Gets Stuck

It was a ride they’ll never forget. Twenty-two people had to be rescued after getting stuck on a roller coaster in Arizona over the weekend. Officials said the ride at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix stalled mid-ride, with its passengers stuck 20 feet off the ground. Emergency crews were able to get everyone off safely. There’s no word yet on what caused the Desert Storm roller coaster to freeze up.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Accused Tempe mother appears in court, denies killing her kids

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix, Arizona

Sit, Stay, Heal. - On Location with Councilwoman Laura Pastor

​On this very special edition of On Location, Councilwoman Pastor is at Hunkapi Farms for the grand opening celebration of Sit. Stay. Heal., a dream project that the Councilwoman turned into a reality. This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in the nation and will focus on providing dogs a safe place to live while their owners transition from living on the streets to securing more permanent housing.