A 'Gateway Drug': Is it pot or is it not?

A new study led by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) researchers suggests earlier use of cannabis may be associated with a related substance use disorder, indicating that delaying exposure may lower that risk. A higher percentage of adolescents who first try cannabis or first misuse prescription drugs between the ages of 12 and 17 “develop the corresponding substance use disorder” than those who first try when aged 18 to 25, notes a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), of which NIDA is part. “Though not everyone who uses a drug will develop addiction, adolescents may develop addiction to substances faster than young adults,” Dr. Nora Volkow, NIDA director and a lead author of the analysis, says in the statement. Cannabis use disorder has both genetic and biological underpinnings: researchers Study: Rates of depression and anxiety may be higher in people with cannabis use disorder Over half of people using medical cannabis to combat chronic pain had withdrawal symptoms: study “This study provides further evidence that delaying substance exposure until the brain is more fully developed may lower risk for developing a substance use disorder,” Dr. Volkow advises of the findings published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. “Research has shown that brain development continues into a person’s 20s, and that age of drug initiation is a very important risk factor for developing addiction,” says Emily Einstein, Ph.D., chief of NIDA’s Science Policy Branch and a study co-author. Citing the importance of drug use prevention and screening, Einsten suggests that “offering timely treatment and support to young people who need it must be a public health priority.” As part of the study, NIDA researchers analyzed data from the nationally representative 2015 to 2018 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health . They determined how many people aged 12 to…