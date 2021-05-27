Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

A 'Gateway Drug': Is it pot or is it not?

By Andrew Dominianni
news4sanantonio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — During the height of the "Just Say No" era of the 1980s, marijuana was always described as a "gateway drug" to more dangerous narcotics, but what does the data show after 18 months it was legalized in Michigan for recreational use. Dr. Tiffany Lee, director of the...

Benewah County, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Pot subject of canvasing group

A volunteer group is canvasing Benewah County to get medical marijuana on the Idaho ballot in 2022. Organizer Jimi Rockin Loucks said that he and other volunteers partnered with Kind Idaho have garnered more than 40 signatures to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on next year’s ballot by voter initiative.
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Legalize Pot

As of now, medical marijuana has been legalized in Missouri, but why not recreational? Within the nation, 128 million people have used it — that’s more than a third of the population. Plus, over 600,000 people are arrested for possessing it each year. Despite the huge number of people using and owning it, it’s still not legal in St. Louis or Missouri.
Orlando, FLdaytonatimes.com

To this doctor, medical cannabis is an ‘exit drug’

This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. You have probably heard the criticism that marijuana is a “gateway drug,” meaning it’s the first step on a path leading to more potent and addictive narcotics that yield stronger psycho- logical or physiological effects.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

3 Rare Marijuana Side Effects

The side effects of marijuana are usually predictable, but there are some exceptions. Marijuana side effects are usually pretty low-key. While we all have likely have dealt with a couple of paranoid highs and the occasional bout of cottonmouth, these side effects are usually nothing too grave. For a small group of people, rare cannabis side effects have made appearances.
PharmaceuticalsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Marijuana misconceptions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Marijuana is now legal in 36 states for medicinal purposes and 17 states for recreational use. The drug has been touted for its pain-relieving and calming effects, but there are some myths you should know about. Ivanhoe explains. It’s just about everywhere you look and...
Healthwypr.org

Psychedelic Drugs Offer Effective New Psychiatric Treatments

For months, the world’s leading science journals have been filled with the news of late-stage medical research trials on new drug treatments for disorders such as post-traumatic stress syndrome, clinical depression, and drug and alcohol addiction. What makes these treatments so remarkable is that they employ two powerful psychedelics, or hallucinogenic, compounds that have provided patients with significant - and lasting - relief.
Blue Ridge, VAGoDanRiver.com

Poison center sees hike in crisis calls from hemp-derived THC

A cousin of the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana has bloomed in popularity across the country in the past year, but its ingestion also has brought an increase in calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia. Officials say dozens of calls reporting adverse reactions to...
Pharmaceuticalskhn.org

Carcinogen Contamination Halts Sales Of Smoking-Cessation Drug

Some lots of Pfizer's Chantix pill were contaminated with high levels of nitrosamine, causing a global halt in sales. In other news, regulators approved Roche's covid treatment drug Actemra in the U.S., and the CDC backs use of a controversial dengue vaccine. After finding potential carcinogens in some lots of...
Indiana Statehealthnewshub.org

With Marijuana Legalized in State, Concern Shifts to Young Adults

With Gov. Ned Lamont’s signature this week legalizing the recreational use and possession of marijuana in Connecticut, addiction specialists with Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network (BHN) urge caution and coinciding education. In particular, limiting access to marijuana by adolescents and young adults will be important as the drug has a...
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Using weed at a younger age could mean faster development of substance use disorders

A new study led by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) researchers suggests earlier use of cannabis may be associated with a related substance use disorder, indicating that delaying exposure may lower that risk. A higher percentage of adolescents who first try cannabis or first misuse prescription drugs between the ages of 12 and 17 “develop the corresponding substance use disorder” than those who first try when aged 18 to 25, notes a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), of which NIDA is part. “Though not everyone who uses a drug will develop addiction, adolescents may develop addiction to substances faster than young adults,” Dr. Nora Volkow, NIDA director and a lead author of the analysis, says in the statement. Cannabis use disorder has both genetic and biological underpinnings: researchers Study: Rates of depression and anxiety may be higher in people with cannabis use disorder Over half of people using medical cannabis to combat chronic pain had withdrawal symptoms: study “This study provides further evidence that delaying substance exposure until the brain is more fully developed may lower risk for developing a substance use disorder,” Dr. Volkow advises of the findings published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. “Research has shown that brain development continues into a person’s 20s, and that age of drug initiation is a very important risk factor for developing addiction,” says Emily Einstein, Ph.D., chief of NIDA’s Science Policy Branch and a study co-author. Citing the importance of drug use prevention and screening, Einsten suggests that “offering timely treatment and support to young people who need it must be a public health priority.” As part of the study, NIDA researchers analyzed data from the nationally representative 2015 to 2018 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health . They determined how many people aged 12 to…
Healthabc7amarillo.com

Signs of addiction to different drugs

Addiction to any drug can take a toll on the person, family, and lifestyle. The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as "a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual's life experiences." For some people, addiction can be anything from...
Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Smoking Marijuana Could Be Far More Dangerous Than Anyone Suspected

Statistics show that over 700,000 people commit suicide every year throughout the world, meaning one person every 40 seconds. Life is the most precious thing that we have, but still, so many people choose to deliberately end it or have plans for such an awful action. People have reasons like...
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Pot poll gains favor

Participants in a social media poll conducted by this newspaper regarding medical marijuana showed the majority of participants favored medical marijuana legalization in Idaho. According to Facebook statistics the poll reached 3,510 people. Of those people, 73 supported legalization and 11 were opposed based on a combination of emotes and...
Pharmaceuticalsraleightimes.com

Smilz CBD Gummies Reviews - Learn Delta-8 THC - Is This CBD Gummy Bear Safe?

Anxiety and stress affect a large number of people everyday. Millions of adults in the United States are stressed and anxious. According to the facts and statistics by ADAA (Anxiety & Depression Association of America), anxiety disorders are one of the most frequent mental diseases in the country, impacting 40 million adults aged 18 and above, or 18.1% of the population each year in the US. Despite medical advances, researchers and scientists have yet to develop a cure for stress, anxiety, and major depression.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Gateways to Better Living Prepares for Retirement of Executive Director

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Gail Riess has an innate passion for her work as executive director of Gateways To Better Living Inc., showing care and compassion for the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities that her agency serves. Riess is insistent on her and her staff providing personalized care, compassion and...
Mental Healthpainnewsnetwork.org

Does Cannabis Increase Risk of Suicide?

A new National Institute of Health study confirms a long-standing association between cannabis use and suicidality in younger adults. NIH researchers looked at data from over 280,000 people aged 18 to 34 who participated in the National Survey of Drug Use and Health from 2008 to 2019. Their findings, published in JAMA Open Network, concluded that cannabis increased the risk of suicidal thoughts (ideation), planning and attempts by young adults.
Public HealthMedscape News

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.