Free PlayStation Plus games for June 2021

PlayStation VR has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2017. When it launched with only a handful of titles many were skeptical. Support for the device was wary as fans weren’t sure of the PS4’s performance. Yet, the device has been extremely successful in bringing new ways of play. For Sony, five years of console virtual reality is a definite feat. With a VR solution coming for the PlayStation 5 as well, Sony is looking back fondly. For the PSVR 5th anniversary celebration, Sony is looking to bring fun to everyone else. With a whole blog post cataloging experiences and favorite titles, they also revealed what’s to come for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In November, Sony is promising to add three PSVR PlayStation Plus games for subscribers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO