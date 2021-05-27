Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

'Jungle Cruise' goes full 'Indiana Jones' with The Rock in plucky new trailer for Disney's latest adventure

By Josh Weiss
syfy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for Disney's big screen adaptation of Jungle Cruise is less than two minutes long, but boy, does it make use of every single second. It's got everything you'd want out of an Indiana Jones-style pulp adventure: a smart-mouthed boat captain (Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson), an early 20th century setting, a supernatural MacGuffin, ancient jungle curses, and a German antagonist (Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons). The dude even has his own U-boat!

www.syfy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Michael Green
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Adventure#Disney Cruise#Watch Trailer#Movie Theaters#Film Adaptation#Macguffin#German#D23#Ancient Jungle Curses#Riverboat Captain#Boat#Borderlands#Dr Lily Houghton#Part Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Movieswttspod.com

Indiana Jones 5 Leaks Resemble Promising Adventure

Now finally Filming for the new movie is already underway. It’s been some time since “Indiana Jones 5″ has been running, however from creation, they liked to stay silent during shooting. Nonetheless, today some new and amazing pictures of the chronicle of the film were known, in which you can see the area they decided to shoot. The Reddit client Switzerland Forever was accountable for sifting the photographs, which are now extremely popular on the web.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

First new scene debuts at the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise

The first new scene for the Magic Kingdom's Jungle Cruise was completed overnight giving guests riding this morning a first look at the new characters. The trapped safari of new characters, includes Felix Penchman XIII, the Skipper who led this expedition up a tree. The completed scene is a very...
Moviescastleinsider.com

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Shares Jungle Cruise Poster

Indiana Jones style poster gets fans, and The Rock, excited for the upcoming film As far as I am concerned, thus far this summer, Disney is batting 1000 at the box office. Cruella was very, very entertaining . But now were waiting on Black Widow July 9 and Jungle Cruise July 30. However, The Rock — Dwayne Johnson — is already hopping on the hype train for his film. Note the old date...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Trailer

An art collector appeals to Jones to embark on a search for the Holy Grail. He learns that another archaeologist has disappeared while searching for the precious goblet, and the missing man is his own father, Dr. Henry Jones. The artifact is much harder to find than they expected, and its powers are too much for those impure in heart.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Avengers Campus now open at Disney California Adventure – Full Video Tours

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort can now team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the all-new immersive land, Avengers Campus, which held its grand opening ceremony on June 2 ahead of its official opening on June 4. This new land is entirely inspired by the Marvel Universe...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Disney shows off new ‘trapped’ characters at Jungle Cruise

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers on Friday showed off the new characters in the retheming of the Jungle Cruise inside Magic Kingdom. Disney first shared details about the changes coming to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the enhancements will include a new inclusive story, characters and wildlife and, of course, new jokes told by skippers on board the river tour boats.
Moviesava360.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise - NEW Trailer

This summer, join Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. ???? Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise and see the movie in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access July 30. Additional Fee Required. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme...
TravelInside the Magic

Imagineers Officially Install NEW Characters on Jungle Cruise

As many of you know, Jungle Cruise at Disney World has been undergoing changes for a few months now as part of the reimagining of the ride. And overnight, Disney Imagineers finished installing the NEW trapped safari characters on the ride!. Elements of the popular theme park ride are currently...
Movies411mania.com

The Rock’s New Disney+ Series Behind The Attraction Gets Premiere Date

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Disney+ series that will look at the stories behind Disney theme park rides has a premiere date. Disney+ announced that Behind the Attraction will premiere on July 16th and is produced by Johnson, Dani Garcia and their Seven Bucks Productions company. The series is set to feature 10 one-hour episodes, each covering one of the following attractions:
Travelallears.net

7 NEW Adventures by Disney Experiences Announced for 2022

Planning a trip for next year? Well, we’ve got some news for you about new and unique experiences you might want to check out!. Recently, Adventures by Disney announced some NEW experiences that will be available in 2022. Ever wanted to have a lobster FEAST in New England or explore Australia with your private group of friends and family? Then these might be just the things you’re looking for!
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Ridley Jones' protects museum in trailer for new children's series

June 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new children's series Ridley Jones. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated children's series Tuesday. The preview follows Ridley, a young girl who lives with her mother and grandmother at a historic museum. Ridley is friends with the creatures from the museum exhibits, who come alive at night.
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Loki' makes a new kind of mischief as Marvel's latest 'variant' for Disney+

The slow wind-up has characterized all three of Marvel's Disney+ series, but the pacing feels particularly sluggish — and the endgame, pardon the expression, elusive — watching the first two episodes of "Loki." Seeing Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the suave Thor villain certainly has its charms, but thus far the god of mischief hasn't taken the shape of a wholly compelling concept.