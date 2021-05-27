'Jungle Cruise' goes full 'Indiana Jones' with The Rock in plucky new trailer for Disney's latest adventure
The latest trailer for Disney's big screen adaptation of Jungle Cruise is less than two minutes long, but boy, does it make use of every single second. It's got everything you'd want out of an Indiana Jones-style pulp adventure: a smart-mouthed boat captain (Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson), an early 20th century setting, a supernatural MacGuffin, ancient jungle curses, and a German antagonist (Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons). The dude even has his own U-boat!www.syfy.com