Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Sarcastic Answer When Asked if the Padres Are Rivals

Imagine what this weekend would have been had the Cardinals been able to actually throw strikes. Nothing would have salvaged Saturday’s loss–when Adam Wainwright isn’t on, things get ugly in a hurry, but you could argue that the Cardinals would have taken two of three from a depleted but still dangerous Padres squad. Friday, they lost by one run after issuing 12 walks and hitting three batters. The two runs the Padres scored in the third were a direct result of Johan Oviedo walking the bases loaded with nobody out, inflamed by Jake Woodford hitting Austin Nola with a pitch. A third run came after Manny Machado singled in Trent Grisham, who had walked. The last run scored after the bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a HBP. It’s fair to say the Cards really gave that one to the Padres.