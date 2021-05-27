Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Sarcastic Answer When Asked if the Padres Are Rivals

By Brook Smith
Posted by 
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a question that Dodgers fans have had to deal with for several months now. Because for some reason, everyone in baseball wants the Padres to be a rival with Los Angeles. And while rivalries are typically built up over time, media in particular has been set on making this happen.

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Dan Patrick#Question Time#Los Angeles#Giants#Dodgers Fans#This Week#San Diego#Rivalries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres completed a series sweep for just the second time in five tries this season by beating the Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday at Petco Park. With their usual strong pitching, what has of late been excellent defense and some more help from the Cardinals, the Padres improved to 24-17. That is the second-best record in the National League, a distinction the Cardinals held when they arrived in San Diego.
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres pull off sweep of visiting Cardinals

The short-handed San Diego Padres scored four runs in the fourth with only two singles Sunday evening and defeated visiting St. Louis 5-3 to complete their first three-game sweep of the Cardinals since 2012. An error by Cardinals' Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado triggered the winning rally and left-handed...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES BRING BROOMS OUT TO SWEEP CARDS

May 16, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres went for the sweep tonight against the Cardinals in a nationally televised game. Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis against Ryan Weathers. Unfortunately, the Cardinals were looking to avoid the sweep and kicked off the game with a two-run homer from...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres’ 5-3 win over Cardinals

Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Rockies will play the first game of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park San Diego, CA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). After a 6-5 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela's strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels’ everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he’s also disputing the Los Angeles Angels’ version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols explains his decision to sign with Dodgers

Albert Pujols offered an explanation for his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Angels released him. Pujols said he would “embrace” the role offered him by the team, and was motivated to sign because of the talent and championship aspirations the Dodgers boast. Much has been...
MLBcardsconclave.com

Control, Control, You Must Learn Control

Imagine what this weekend would have been had the Cardinals been able to actually throw strikes. Nothing would have salvaged Saturday’s loss–when Adam Wainwright isn’t on, things get ugly in a hurry, but you could argue that the Cardinals would have taken two of three from a depleted but still dangerous Padres squad. Friday, they lost by one run after issuing 12 walks and hitting three batters. The two runs the Padres scored in the third were a direct result of Johan Oviedo walking the bases loaded with nobody out, inflamed by Jake Woodford hitting Austin Nola with a pitch. A third run came after Manny Machado singled in Trent Grisham, who had walked. The last run scored after the bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a HBP. It’s fair to say the Cards really gave that one to the Padres.
MLBMLB

Picky Padres batters avoiding strikeouts

SAN DIEGO -- While you were paying close attention to everything the Padres’ offense was doing on Saturday night -- three homers, two doubles, six walks, 17 hits in a 13-3 victory over the Cardinals -- you might have missed what they didn't do. Specifically, they didn't strike out. The...