Kiss have announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of their End Of The Road tour. The tour will get under way in Dortmund, Germany on June 01, 2022 and wrap up with a set in Amsterdam on July 21, with an extra set of new dates apparently coming soon. Tickets previously purchased for the postponed 2020 and 2021 shows will be valid for the rescheduled 2022 dates. Check out a full list of dates at the bottom of the page.