Germany, Norway flip switch on $2.4B undersea energy link

By FRANK JORDANS
dailyjournal.net
 28 days ago

BERLIN — Germany and Norway inaugurated a new undersea cable Thursday that directly links the two countries’ electricity networks, a project that has been described as a key step in Europe’s effort to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The 2-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) project, called Nordlink, will allow...

www.dailyjournal.net
