PARIS — Parfums Christian Dior can say its roses are green. Its jasmine and tuberose, too. “Everything starts at Dior with the earth, the soil, the quality of what we do,” said Laurent Kleitman, president and chief executive officer of the house. “So the work we have done here, starting from this vision of Dior himself, was to make sure that we could really get the best possible ingredients for the perfumes or skin care that we could ever dream of.”