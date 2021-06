Reworking popular novels into visual media has become a phenomenon in recent years, but many readers find the filmed versions to be unsatisfactory in comparison. The explosion of blockbuster sci-fi/fantasy adaptations began with Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and the “Harry Potter” movies in the early 2000s. These films were popular among those who read the books that the films were based on, as well as those who didn’t. However, movie producers must understand that whenever they make a movie adaptation of a book, it is impossible to please every viewer. Filmmakers have to satisfy both the fresh fans who are new to the series as well as those who expect the movie to include everything from the book.