HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Former MLB first baseman and two-time college All-American Lance Berkman has been hired as the fifth head baseball coach at Houston Baptist University. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, even before I retired from playing baseball,” Berkman said. “I knew that I wanted to coach and, for me, there’s no better level than Division I college baseball. It’s really the last highest level where guys play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back. When you get in front of kids at this time of their life, you can really influence them for the good, which is a big part of the reason I wanted to be in coaching. This is kind of a dream come true for me and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”