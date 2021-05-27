DOJ ordering CNY native Steve Wynn to register as foreign lobbyist (report)

Steve Wynn once seemed to be charmed as a casino operator and as a man; whatever he touched succeeded. That charm lasted from the 1970s until January 2018, when the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging sexual misconduct toward “numerous women and former employees” by Wynn. The timing for him was bad; it was the height of the Me Too movement. Big names in politics, business, entertainment, and sports came tumbling down day after day. Some, like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, went to prison; others like Steve Wynn were forced out of their careers. Wynn denied the allegations, but within a month, he resigned from Wynn Resorts and sold his stock. He also resigned his fundraising position with the Republican National Committee.