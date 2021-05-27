DOJ ordering CNY native Steve Wynn to register as foreign lobbyist (report)
The U.S. Justice Department will order Central New York native and Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist, according to a new report. People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday that DOJ prosecutors have gathered enough evidence against Wynn over allegations that he attempted to lobby Trump administration officials to obtain a diplomatic favor for China. Wynn, who served as an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, will face court proceedings if he does not register as a lobbyist under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).www.syracuse.com