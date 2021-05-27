Cancel
Mental Health

How virtual care is transforming mental and behavioral health

By HIMSS TV
Healthcare IT News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most dominant areas of demand for telehealth is mental health. PCHA Managing Director Rob Havasy and Cloudbreak Health CEO Jamey Edwards discuss the potential — and perils — of virtual care for behavioral health.

