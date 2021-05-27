The Simple Trick Steve Jobs Followed to Be ‘Most Productive,' According to His Former Executive Assistant

Executive Vice President, Chief Technical and Product Officer, N-able Inc. If there's one thing that’s true about the technology industry, it's that product executives find themselves moving between roles and companies relatively frequently. Many product leaders are driven by constant desires to improve, grow and continue to learn. Being a leader in the same technology or product area over a long period of time can be limiting. Some leaders go from small companies to large and then sometimes back to small again, all in the interest of trying to continually learn and be challenged. No matter what the reason, it happens often — and yet I haven’t seen a single article on what some of the best practices are for starting a new product job.