The Simple Trick Steve Jobs Followed to Be ‘Most Productive,' According to His Former Executive Assistant

By Courtney Connley, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former executive assistant to late Apple founder Steve Jobs, Naz Beheshti got an up-close view of what it took for the tech CEO to be successful. In addition to prioritizing his well-being by exercising regularly and meditating daily, Beheshti, who is now an executive wellness coach and founder of the corporate wellness company Prananaz, says Jobs also was "extremely efficient and productive because he worked on his energy management and not necessarily time management."

