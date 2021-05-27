Cancel
Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday.

The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said here, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

