Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday.
The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said here, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.