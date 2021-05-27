Cancel
Skin Care

Ayurvedic Vegan Body Oils

By Kalina Nedelcheva
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIYURA—the in-house brand of India-based firm The Ayurveda Experience—stands out in the holistic beauty market with the Balaayah Black Gram Body Booster. Featuring a fully vegan formula, the product is powered by eight potent Ayurvedic herbs and is perfect for daily use. Specifically designed with dry skin in mind, iYURA's offering works to both moisturize and hydrate the skin. In addition, the formula is backed by "meditative frankincense and warming vanilla [to] create an intoxicating medley that leaves behind a spiritual after-scent."

