Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and Foreign Minister expressed their support for the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza, and discussed efforts to reduce risks of further conflict. Secretary Blinken also raised the importance of international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza.www.state.gov