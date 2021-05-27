Naomi Osaka hits record $55.2 million earnings in a year

S1: The following podcast includes explicit language, in other words, might get a little blue in here. Hope you can handle it. S2: Hi, I’m Josh Levine, Slate’s national editor. And this is Hang Up and listen for the week of May 30, first two thousand and twenty one, I guess, since June 1st, 2021. But it’s the week of May 31st. Twenty twenty one. On this week’s show, we’re going to talk about Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open and what that episode reveals about athletes and mental health and athletes in the press. We also discussed the spate of atrocious fan behavior in NBA arenas. And Rebecca Schoeman will join us to talk about some unveils his latest feats of gymnastics excellence and whether international sport acrobats are out to get her. I’m in Washington, D.C. and the author of Queen, the host of Slow Burn Season four on David Duke, also in D.C., Back in our loving arms after two weeks away. Stefan Fatsis, author of the book Word Freak and A Few Seconds of Panic. Hello, Stefan.