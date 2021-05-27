Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka hits record $55.2 million earnings in a year

By Marija
womenstennisblog.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka earned a female athlete record $55.2 million in the last 12 months. Tournament prize money constitutes $5.2 million of that amount, while $50 million comes from endorsements. Four Grand Slam titles, multi-cultural heritage and willingness to stand up for her beliefs have made Osaka in high demand among...

womenstennisblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Hyperice#Nikecourt#Frankies Bikinis#Img#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Nike
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisblavity.com

Will Smith Just Did The Cutest Thing For Naomi Osaka

Actor Will Smith is standing with Naomi Osaka after sharing an encouraging note to the tennis star who has faced scrutiny for bowing out of the 2021 French Open. On Thursday, the 52-year-old took to Instagram with a simple, yet reassuring message he penned in a handwritten note tagging Osaka, People reported. Smith can be seen holding up the note in one of the two photos.
Tennisneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Pink Speaks Up For Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Pink has spoken out in support of tennis star, Naomi Osaka after she announced she would not participate in post-match news conferences at this year's French Open. Osaka has to pay a standard fine of $15,000 for each one she does not attend and Pink praised her for putting her mental health first. Pink wrote on Twitter: “What do we have, if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?”
Tennisruralradio.com

Will Smith expresses support for Naomi Osaka in handwritten message

Will Smith is raising his voice in support of tennis champ Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of the French Open Monday after being fined for skipping the traditional post-match press conference. Taking to Instagram Thursday, Smith shared an encouraging handwritten message to the 23-year-old athlete. The note reads, “Hey Naomi,...
Paris, KYKentucky Kernel

Naomi Osaka: Self-care vs. Journalism

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka shone a light on a potentially glaring issue in the sports journalism world this week in Paris. Osaka, 23, announced on Monday via social media that she withdrew from the French Open and will “take some time away from the court.” The announcement came following a $15,000 fine that she received after not attending her mandatory news conference following her first-round win in the tournament on Sunday. Osaka announced in the lead up to the French Open that she would not be doing any press, citing mental health as the reason.
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Will Smith slams Naomi Osaka haters: ‘They are wrong’

The Fresh Prince rides to the rescue. Will Smith is the latest celebrity to express support for Naomi Osaka, who abruptly withdrew from the French Open on Monday over mental health concerns. Osaka had announced the decision on Twitter Monday after getting fined $15,000 for making good on her promise...
NFLPosted by
Vice

Naomi Osaka Doesn’t Owe Anyone Anything

In 2018, Naomi Osaka became a household name after beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open and landed her first Grand Slam title. Osaka’s win could have been viewed as a passing of the torch—not only from one champion to another but from one Black woman to another. But Osaka’s title came with a different type of inheritance, an inheritance of what it really meant to be the most visible person in tennis while also being a Black woman.
Tennisbirminghamnews.net

Lewis Hamilton backs Naomi Osaka

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has shown his support for Naomi Osaka and criticised the 'people in power' for Naomi's withdrawal from the French Open after the fallout over her decision to not engage with media. The four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the...
SportsSlate

The Naomi Osaka Withdraws Edition

S1: The following podcast includes explicit language, in other words, might get a little blue in here. Hope you can handle it. S2: Hi, I’m Josh Levine, Slate’s national editor. And this is Hang Up and listen for the week of May 30, first two thousand and twenty one, I guess, since June 1st, 2021. But it’s the week of May 31st. Twenty twenty one. On this week’s show, we’re going to talk about Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open and what that episode reveals about athletes and mental health and athletes in the press. We also discussed the spate of atrocious fan behavior in NBA arenas. And Rebecca Schoeman will join us to talk about some unveils his latest feats of gymnastics excellence and whether international sport acrobats are out to get her. I’m in Washington, D.C. and the author of Queen, the host of Slow Burn Season four on David Duke, also in D.C., Back in our loving arms after two weeks away. Stefan Fatsis, author of the book Word Freak and A Few Seconds of Panic. Hello, Stefan.
TennisKEDM

Naomi Osaka And The Role Of Reporters In Sports

The fallout from tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision not to speak to the media over concerns about her mental health is sending ripples throughout the sports world. Historically, the purpose of the presser in sports is to grow leagues and gain fans and sponsors. But in the age of social...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Kei Nishikori shows support to Naomi Osaka

Japaneese tennis player Kei Nishikori has voiced his support for fellow compatriot Naomi Osaka. Osaka, ranked at No. 2 in the world, revealed prior to the French Open that she would not be participating in press conferences at Roland Garros due to her mental health wellbeing. Osaka played her first...
TennisKentucky Kernel

Naomi Osaka deserves kindness

Naomi Osaka is a tennis legend, to say the least. At only 23 years old, this Japanese professional tennis player is ranked No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association, is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and is the first Asian person to hold the top ranking in singles. These are only a few of her many accomplishments within her career.
TennisBryan College Station Eagle

Naomi Osaka shows that hidden illnesses should be accommodated

When Naomi Osaka exited the French Open last week, the tennis champion wasn’t just shielding herself; she was defending her rights as a disabled person. She may not have put it that way. But Osaka is a perfect example of how one can be both able-bodied and disabled. Under the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Boris Becker "Naomi Osaka's career is in danger"

The Roland Garros women's singles draw has lost one of its main protagonists for reasons as important as they are distant from the logic of sport and the verdict of a match. Naomi Osaka had announced before the start of the Paris event that she would not be attending the press conferences at Roland Garros to bring to light one of the times that she is most dear to her: that of the mental health of athletes.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Naomi Osaka Shows off Her Beach Body in a Green Swimsuit

Naomi Osaka stunned her fans as she displayed her fit physique in a stylish green bikini. She also sizzled in another breath-taking swimwear from her Frankies Bikinis collection. It is not just her smashing skills on the tennis court that has captivated the world; Naomi Osaka also leaves fans in...
Berlin, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin event

Naomi Osaka informed officials at Berlin's WTA 500 event next week that she will not participate, casting some doubt on whether she will compete at Wimbledon. Tournament officials for the Wimbledon tuneup that begins on June 14 said Osaka informed them she will be taking a break. "We have received...
Tennisnewspotng.com

Tennis: Naomi Osaka Quits The Berlin Tournament

After her controversial withdrawal from Roland Garros, Naomi Osaka has given up on the Berlin tournament on grass, which is due to start on June 14, organizers confirmed on Monday. “We have been notified that Naomi Osaka cannot line up in Berlin. After consulting with her management, she is going...
MLBBET

Naomi Osaka Is On A Mission To Pioneer For Change On And Off The Court

Naomi Osaka has been a force on the tennis courts ever since she first turned pro at 13. After beating Serena Williams to win the 2018 U.S. Open, Osaka was dubbed Serena’s next successor, a title that comes with high expectations: to dominate the game for decades to come. She’s got that part covered, and yet there’s more.