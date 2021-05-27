Cancel
Public Health

C-Force: Study Finds Trust in our Public Health System Eroding

According to a new February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, "36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care" during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive's Ron Shinkman, "of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities."

Mental Health
Fox News

Postpartum mental health visits up during pandemic, study finds

New mothers sought mental health treatment more often during the coronavirus pandemic, a study found, with higher rates observed within three months after childbirth. Findings published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) on Monday stemmed from data on more than 137,000 postpartum mothers in Ontario, Canada. Patients under study were about 31 years old on average.
Mental Health

COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, study finds

A study of over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents by a team of Icelandic and North American behavioral and social scientists found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The study is the first to investigate and document age- and gender-specific changes in adolescent mental health problems and substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic, while accounting for upward trends that were appearing before the pandemic. The findings are published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Pandemic shows global need to take public health seriously: WCM-Q study

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates an urgent need to take public health far more seriously at both national and international levels, says research published by the Institute for Population Health (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q). The research states that in almost all countries around the world there has been inadequate investment in public health and prevention programmes, very little public health training in medical education, and chronic underinvestment in public health research. Indeed, in 2017 the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries invested only 2.8 percent of their total health expenditure in public health, according to the research.
Mental Health

U of M School of Public Health and Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies collaborate on unique Certificate in Healthcare Management for Behavioral Health

The University of Minnesota School of Public Health and the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies have come together to offer a new higher education opportunity for behavioral health professionals. Building on their strengths, these two respected Minnesota institutions have created the Certificate in Healthcare Management for Behavioral...
Baltimore, MDEurekAlert

Study links COVID-19 public health efforts to dramatic drop in COPD hospitalizations

BALTIMORE (June 14, 2021) - Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) analyzed data at the 13-hospital University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and found public health measures designed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus may have fostered a substantial side benefit: Hospital admissions for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were reduced by 53 percent, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Medicine. This is likely due to a drop in circulating seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza.
Visual Art

Next Open Dialogue Live explores design and our health‑care system

When the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc on health-care delivery around the world, health-care designers began to see where current designs were falling short. Hospitals were overrun with high numbers of patients at different stages of infection and front-line workers weren’t adequately protected from the virus while treating their patients. Long-term care facilities struggled with overcrowded rooms that allowed the virus to spread quickly throughout their communities. Families weren’t allowed to visit their sick and dying relatives.
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Supporting the shift toward value-based health care

The United States spends roughly $3.6 trillion on health care each year, equivalent to nearly 18 percent of the gross domestic product. However, the United States does no better in population health outcomes compared to other high-income countries that spend half as much money on health care. Thus, in recent years there has been a shift toward value-based health care, in which health care providers are paid based on the management and health outcomes of their patients, rather than the number of patients they see. Value-based health care could help stimulate better quality care for patients, saving individuals and the government more money in the long run.
Public Health

Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccination ID’d Among Health Employees

At MetroHealth System, probability of vaccination up for employees older than 44 years, men, Whites, and Asians. WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among health care system employees, there are considerable disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates by race/ethnicity and occupation, according to a research letter published online June 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Galion, OHGalion Inquirer

Avita Health System seeks patients with Type 2 diabetes for national study

GALION — Avita Health System is participating in the Personalized-Medication Adherence and Persistence Program (P-MAPP) — a national research initiative to better understand the medication perceptions of patients with Type 2 diabetes. Avita is currently seeking patients with Type 2 diabetes to participate in ongoing research at Galion and Ontario Hospitals.
Minorities

Communities of color don’t trust our healthcare system—and they’re not wrong. Here’s how we can be better.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the impact of our systemic failures to prioritize the health and well-being of communities of color. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over the past year, people of color have suffered disproportionately from Covid-19. Public health data show Covid-19 hospitalization rates among Black and Hispanic people were nearly five times higher than those for non-Hispanic white people. In addition, a recent Washington Post article highlighted Covid-19 death disparities, showing the mortality rates across communities of color were up to 53% higher than whites. This is tragic.
Public Health

Coronavirus Pandemic Has Eroded Physician Trust in Several Areas, Survey Finds

The coronavirus pandemic decreased physician trust in several healthcare institutions and sectors, according to a recent national survey. Physicians are essential players in the healthcare system. When physicians lack trust in institutions, sectors, and colleagues, it erodes healthcare’s fundamental grounding in a series of human relationships. The recent national survey,...
Door County, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Public Health creatively finding unvaccinated

Door County Public Health is leaving no stone unturned in getting COVID19 vaccine shots into people’s arms. On Friday people can get vaccines at the Egg Harbor Farmers Market. Just a few days later on Thursday, June 15th, vaccines will be provided at the farmers market in Jacksonport. Door County Public Health Manager Susan Powers says that the department feels there are people who have the vaccine in the back of their minds but are still iffy on it. Powers hopes to put clinics in places like farm markets where a lot of people will see it will drive up interest.
Sarasota, FLpharmacytimes.com

Let’s Work Together to Improve Our Health Care System

NPC's new president and CEO outlines his commitment to working with all partners, across all sectors, to improve our health care system. It is not often that you find one job that enables you to bring together everything you have learned professionally and personally, but it is true of my new role as president and CEO of the National Pharmaceutical Council. I’m grateful to start a job where I can bring my full expertise, and it is exciting to begin at a time when our member companies have made such an important contribution to human health.
Public Health

Health Department gets more federal COVID-19 money

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health $31,278,243 to address COVID- 19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Health Services

OP-ED: A pandemic silver lining: transformed health care delivery

COVID-19 transformed how Americans get health care. Before the pandemic, when people felt sick, they went through a familiar drill — make an appointment, drive to the doctor’s, and all too often, wait. But as health-care providers reduced in-person visits during the pandemic, all that changed. By May 2020, nearly 50 percent of patients sought care remotely via phone or video appointments with their doctors, up from just 11 percent in 2019. Almost 80 percent of Americans now say they’re interested in virtual visits, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company.