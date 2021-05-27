C-Force: Study Finds Trust in our Public Health System Eroding

NPC's new president and CEO outlines his commitment to working with all partners, across all sectors, to improve our health care system. It is not often that you find one job that enables you to bring together everything you have learned professionally and personally, but it is true of my new role as president and CEO of the National Pharmaceutical Council. I’m grateful to start a job where I can bring my full expertise, and it is exciting to begin at a time when our member companies have made such an important contribution to human health.