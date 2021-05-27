Game On: Despite my love of the original, ‘Overwatch 2’ is looking disappointing
In 2016, Blizzard Entertainment graced the world with “Overwatch,” an exceptional multiplayer first-person shooter that dubbed itself a hero shooter due to its large roster of characters and emphasis on teamwork. As a fan of other such games – most notably Valve’s “Team Fortress” – I was pleasantly surprised to see another big publisher take up the mantle since Valve hadn’t released such a title in nearly a decade. “Overwatch” was well-balanced, with quirky characters and jam-packed with imaginative abilities, and I was hooked right away.www.spokesman.com