Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s assistance in helping to secure the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of bringing together international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s role in advancing peace and security in the region, including Qatar’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

