Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It is – it’s so great, Ine, to see you, and we were just saying we’ve had the opportunity to see each other together in Brussels at NATO, but it was mask to mask, and now it’s finally face to face. So that’s really, really good news. But beyond that, just wonderful to have this opportunity to compare notes on lots of things that Norway and the United States are doing together across so many different fronts, whether it’s climate, whether it’s – whether it’s COVID, whether it’s diplomacy around the world. And of course, we’ve got the Arctic Council together and a shared commitment to do everything we can to continue to make the Arctic a place for peaceful cooperation and to advance the challenge of dealing with climate change, sustainable development, medicine, and of course the well-being of indigenous peoples.